2016’s best advice from industry professionals

What do you wish someone had told you when you were starting out?

“That acting would get more difficult, but, at the same time, more interesting and more fun.” Actor Sian Phillips

“Just staying in the game is an achievement in itself. You don’t have to win, you don’t have to be the best. Just find pleasure in the doing of it.” Playwright Patrick Marber

“You’d be safer in the lion’s cage at the zoo.” Producer Peter Wilson

“That it was all right to wear a dress.” Playwright Jo Clifford

“I always think that if we [actors] had worked a little bit harder collectively when our union was being destroyed by Margaret Thatcher, that we might have been able to preserve the regional theatres where we all used to train. That’s my biggest regret and I wish I’d known what was going to happen. We didn’t see what a huge change that would bring about.” Actor Ian McKellen

“Not to use so much five and nine [make-up].” Actor Clive Francis

“Think before you open your mouth.” Actor Penny Downie

“Your values matter, and you can make the work you want to make by holding true to them.” Director Erica Whyman

“Nothing. I have done what I wanted. I am really my own master. I do not regret anything, even the mistakes.” Actor Mario Pirovano

“Don’t go out with someone else in the theatre industry. But in terms of directing, I wish I’d been told that you are part of British theatre if you just get up and do it. There’s not an us and them, and you shouldn’t be worried about trying to break into some clique, because just by putting on a play you are becoming part of the fabric of British theatre.” Director Cressida Brown

“To watch out for the business sharks.” Singer Joe McElderry

“How cut-throat and mean the theatre is. It took me a long time to deal with it.” Lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz

“I wish I’d had more fun with my friends in my 20s – I was so worried about not working and was always comparing myself to other people’s careers – I wish someone had told me not to.” Actor Helen George

“Feed your own creativity as much as possible outside of work, as it keeps your creative muscles in good shape.” Puppeteer Toby Olie

“How hard you have to work to make a living.” Designer Simon Higlett

“I knew it was hard, but now I realise it’s a marathon, not a sprint.” Producer Michael Harrison

“There’s no point having a plan, so enjoy the moments when they come and stop looking for the next one.” Sarah Frankcom, artistic director of Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre

“Read to discover what other people think, write to discover what you think.” Mark Dakin, technical director at the Royal Opera House

“Don’t sweat the small stuff – all the stuff you worry about, particularly as a woman. They say the most insecure women become actors. Not men. Actors walk out going: ‘Get a load of this.’ Actresses walk out going: ‘Sorry I am not good enough.’ And don’t get caught up in the competition about how you look.” Actor Elaine C Smith

“Learn how to use a computer properly. Learn how to design digitally. So much make-up is being fixed digitally – learn to do it yourself.” Make-up artist Neill Gorton

“Acting is listening.” Actor Patricia Hodge

What is your best piece of advice for auditions?

“Try to be flexible in auditions. Prepare, but if you get the opportunity to do something again, do it in a different way. I, as a director, want to be in a room with people who can play with me, so be playful.” Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre

“Think of it as your first rehearsal.” Director Iqbal Khan

“Wear something that makes you feel comfortable – you are yourself, so don’t try to be someone else until you open your mouth.” Actor Ken Stott

“Accept the things you cannot change, change the things you can, and know the difference.” Actor Jamie Parker

“Don’t feel that the main event of this experience is being judged; don’t think about your self-esteem being affected by the people watching and listening. Have confidence in your value as an artist and immerse yourself in the character; be there in the moment and don’t worry about it.” Composer Henry Krieger

“I’m always staggered by how many actors don’t know the text well enough. In America, senior actors will come in with 10 pages off book. So do the work.” Rupert Goold, artistic director of the Almeida Theatre

“Find original pieces that no one else has used.” Actor Brian Blessed

“The people auditioning you will often have no imagination. If they can’t see the final performance in your reading, they won’t give you the part. So you have to prepare, but you should take the script and glance at it every so often to remind them it’s a reading, or else you’re just performing.” Actor and writer Julian Fellowes

“To imagine the play is all about your character.” Actor Gawn Grainger

“Know your audition pieces backwards, and always learn out loud.” Paul Roseby, artistic director of the National Youth Theatre

“It’s important to just keep working and keep creating and not just sit rocking in the corner waiting for the phone to ring, because that doesn’t inspire people to employ you. So just be passionate about something. Find something to be interested in. Have something to talk about when you go to auditions.” Actor Julie Hesmondhalgh

“When an actor enters the room, the director is always willing them to be the person they are looking for.” Director Douglas Rintoul

“Don’t be apologetic. Go in thinking: ‘If you don’t pick me, it’s your loss.’ ” Actor Imogen Stubbs

“There are a thousand reasons why you might not get the job. Just don’t let your acting be one of them.” Actor, director and writer Kwame Kwei-Armah

“Try to avoid them! I suppose having attended other people’s auditions, I know it is true that the minute the actor walks on to the stage you know whether they’re appropriate or not. So don’t be too depressed when you finish if you don’t hear from them again. Would you want to be in a production where you weren’t welcome, anyway?” Actor Ian McKellen

“Go in to see as opposed to be seen – turn the camera out, and be excited by what you’re going to see, rather than thinking of all the eyes on you.” Actor Scarlett Strallen

“Prepare, be professional, don’t over-try, and be true to yourself. And read West End Producer’s book – he has a lot of top tips.” Fiona Allan, president of UK Theatre

“Don’t be nervous. If a director has time and patience, which some do, they will coax a performance out of you, but if they haven’t got the time, you’ve got no chance.” Producer Nick Salmon

If you hadn’t been an actor/playwright/director etc, what would you have been?

"I shudder to think" Actor Jamie Parker

“I’d have worked with animals, a million percent. I love dogs.” Actor Sheridan Smith

“A failed barrister or a second-rate solicitor” Actor Hugh Bonneville

“A cricketer or a racing driver.” Jonathan Suffolk, technical director at the National Theatre

“I think I could have been a very successful restaurant manager – I was really good at it. Food is my passion.” Producer Danielle Tarento

“I wanted to be a butcher when I was younger, but I’d probably have been a lawyer.” Actor Rory Kinnear

“I would love to have been in set design, something that’s creative but less critical of you personally. I’d love to paint sets all day.” Actor Jeremy Irvine

“A farmer growing vegetables.” Daniel Kramer, artistic director at the English National Opera

“When I was eight I wanted to be an air stewardess and have a little steward’s trolley. Not very PC. I should have been a doctor really, but drama got in the way.” Actor and writer Lolita Chakrabarti

“A performer or artist at the practice end rather than the coordinating end. But if I get another shot, I’d like to be a bird next time.” Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

“A translator probably, given my interest in languages. But I’d also love to be a zookeeper for big cats, otters or penguins. When I was struggling in between jobs, and wondering if this was all the industry intended for me, I looked into doing a zoology degree. But I’d probably get distracted by playing with the otters too much.” Actor Emma Williams

“A social worker.” Actor, director and writer Kwame Kwei-Armah

“I like to talk and tell jokes. I once saw myself as a Brian Conley-esque comic.” Producer Michael Harrison

“A doctor or a carpenter.” Actor Don Warrington

“I kidded myself in the first five years that if it didn’t work out I could become a lawyer, based on some Ally McBeal fantasy. But I quickly realised I didn’t have the skills or knowledge for that, so I’m very glad the directing has worked out.” Director Michael Longhurst

“A history teacher.” Playwright James Graham

“I love cars, so I would have quite enjoyed playing with vintage cars and classic cars. I’m a bit of a petrol head.” Musical director Mike Dixon

“I don’t know. This is all I can do.” Designer Lez Brotherston

“A research scientist.” Actor Penny Downie

“I was an actor before I was a director, but I’d have probably been a very bad painter.” Director Jonathan Kent

“Probably something to do with dance. I would love to have been a dancer but bad knees put an end to that ambition.” Emma Keith, head of National Theatre Live

Do you have any theatrical superstitions or rituals?

“I used to put on Defying Gravity [from Wicked] before every show, but I’ve stopped it now – we’re all sharing a dressing room at the Menier, so the others might find it a bit weird.” Actor Sheridan Smith

“I have to have a snooze between the matinee and the evening performance. When I was doing a show at the Ambassadors, the dressing room was so small I used to go to the Groucho Club for a lie down.” Actor Richard Wilson

“I like to sit on stage before the house comes in and communicate with the theatre gods.” Actor Gawn Grainger

“I try not to as I’m quite a rational person, but in the face of the terror, I can’t tell you how many times I find myself whistling in the dressing room and having to go out in the corridor and turn around three times and blow a raspberry, hoping no one notices.” Actor and writer Mark Gatiss

“My opening-night ritual is to buy a new piece of clothing. It could be a shirt, underpants, a suit or something else, but it has to be well cut and tailored.” Fiach Mac Conghail, director of Dublin’s Abbey Theatre

“I’ve very consciously stripped all of them away for my solo shows. You’ve got to teach yourself you can do your job no matter what happens. If you think your socks are what make you good, and you don’t have your socks, you’re fucked.” Composer Tim Minchin

“I used to be riddled with them, but I don’t have a single one now. Before I go on, I say: ‘Macbeth, Macbeth, Macbeth, fuck Macbeth and bollocks.’ ” Actor Mark Lockyer

“I like to write by candlelight, and sometimes when I’m searching for inspiration I close my eyes and invite other composers in.” Composer Benjamin Till

“I never open good luck cards until after press night.” Choreographer Drew McOnie

“I usually have a bottle of water. I certainly don’t feel very comfy unless I have one. I suppose it is partly to do with not wishing to have a coughing fit in a show that you are reviewing.” Theatre critic Joyce McMillan

“I’m not worried about people saying things like Macbeth, but I have many theatrical rituals – I do certain sets of things in a particular order. I’m famous for rolling up £5 notes as if they were tubes to snort cocaine through – though I don’t!” Actor and director Simon McBurney

“On opening nights I always get the cast into a big circle to hold hands.” Producer Paul Taylor-Mills

“I obsess about font size and spacing. Playwrights always do. It’s all to do with formatting.” Playwright James Graham

“As an actor, I used to touch the set from my forehead to the tip of my nose. Now, as a writer, when I am sending the final script, I hold my signet ring to the screen until the message vanishes.” Actor and writer Julian Fellowes

“For press nights I have to colour-coordinate my underwear and socks, otherwise it will all go horribly wrong.” Theatre agent Mel Kenyon

“I can’t stand sitting in the stalls seeing something not working, so I usually stand at the back when I’m watching one of my own shows.” Theatre designer Lez Brotherston

“I can’t believe I’m admitting this, but I say three Hail Marys. Regarding rituals, I always have a character aftershave that I wear, which is different from the one I usually use, so that when I spray that on I am in character.” Actor Jonathan Bailey

“I’m very ritualistic. I follow my wife around the house, switching all the lights off.” Businessman and philanthropist Laurie Marsh

“No, I’m not a superstitious person. It’s all a load of bollocks, isn’t it?” Actor Julie Hesmondhalgh